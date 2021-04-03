All Sports Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $37.66 million and $4.93 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00674778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00027908 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

