Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allakos news, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $1,993,362.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,460 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,767 over the last 90 days. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $114.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

