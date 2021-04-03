Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 2,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $22,422,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $14,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

