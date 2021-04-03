AllSafe Price Hits $0.0383 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $350,466.79 and approximately $91.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00052116 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

