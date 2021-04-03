Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,903,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.11% of Ally Financial worth $281,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 231,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,250 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,823,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,038,000 after purchasing an additional 144,799 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 80,062 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $46.73 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

