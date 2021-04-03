Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0005 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $18,406.20 and $41.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 85.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,494.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.60 or 0.00942995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.64 or 0.00378899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00059144 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

