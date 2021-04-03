Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,059.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,795.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

