Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce sales of $5.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 435.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $28.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 million to $46.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.63 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

ALPN stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

