Aluna.Social Hits Market Cap of $5.79 Million (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $413,764.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00672236 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027793 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,054,860 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

