Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 457,265 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 12.09% of Immatics worth $23,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Immatics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

