Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 48,252 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

