Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 615,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.74.

WFC opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

