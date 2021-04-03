Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 956,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.16% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,658,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,642,000.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $28,367,467.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,443,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,467.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

