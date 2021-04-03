Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,636 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $491.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.89. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $170.63 and a 52 week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

