Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,116 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Alliance Data Systems worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

Shares of ADS opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.