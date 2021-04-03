Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $13.63 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407,356 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.19% of Lumentum worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

