Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $22 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 651,784 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.47% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $22,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,627,914.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

