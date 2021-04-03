Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $22 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 651,784 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.47% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ PACB opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $43,627,914.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.