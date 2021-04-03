Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,626 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 8.89% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $174.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

