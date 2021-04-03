Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $15.36 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 379,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

