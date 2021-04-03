Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $15.55 Million in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,410,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $276,000.

HAACU opened at $10.98 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

