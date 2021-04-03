Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $15.93 Million in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 4.30% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $3,856,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLL opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

