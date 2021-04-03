Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $15.93 Million in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 313,682 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.71% of PROS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 27,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $1,302,600.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,153.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $351,144.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,217,334.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NYSE PRO opened at $43.42 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

