Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $16.22 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $362.65 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.