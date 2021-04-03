Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $18.69 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 574,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,690,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 177,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.