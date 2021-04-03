Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $18.77 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,496 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,767,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sunrun by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sunrun by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $8,581,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sunrun by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $3,821,599.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,575,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,309,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 482,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,669,799. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,478.62 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

