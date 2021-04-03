Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,180 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.59% of AdaptHealth worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1,299.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 225,879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $1,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 348.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 279,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -618.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

