Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 947,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,530,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Mattel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MAT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,022.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.