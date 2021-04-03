Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 178,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,803 shares of company stock worth $4,249,166 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

NYSE:TRU opened at $92.26 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

