Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,616,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.79% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AACQ opened at $10.32 on Friday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

