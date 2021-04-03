Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

