Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 456,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

