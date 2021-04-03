Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,726,089 MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,726,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,781,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.41% of MultiPlan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLN. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

