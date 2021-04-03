Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,887 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

