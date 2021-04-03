Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 264,798 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,798 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.30% of 1Life Healthcare worth $17,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,248,681.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,196 shares of company stock worth $40,742,737 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.