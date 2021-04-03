Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 3,449 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

