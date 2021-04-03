Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 3,449 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE IQV opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.35.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
