Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 63,459 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,459 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

