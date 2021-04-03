Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 740,719 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,719 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.99% of Personalis worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 436,708 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 83.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $205,351. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

