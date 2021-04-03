Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 766,381 Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,381 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 5.17% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $570.90 million, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.42. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXFD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

