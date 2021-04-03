Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 96,572 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96,572 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.27% of Bruker worth $22,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

