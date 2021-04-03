Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $19.18 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

