Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 856,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,145,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.90% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000.

NYSE TPGY opened at $20.31 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,354,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 88,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 558,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,365.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

