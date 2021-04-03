Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $198.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

