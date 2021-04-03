Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 4th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

AMZN stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

