Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,169.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

