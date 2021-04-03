Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0939 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $15.78 million and $3.22 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 705,724,243 coins and its circulating supply is 167,947,603 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

