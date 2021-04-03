American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,557 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 463,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $23.86 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

