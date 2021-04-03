American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 141.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after buying an additional 189,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,179,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,395,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

