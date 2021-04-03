American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,778,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

