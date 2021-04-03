American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of American Water Works worth $42,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in American Water Works by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

